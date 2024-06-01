scorecardresearch
Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight lands in ‘full emergency’ after bomb threat; all 172 passengers safe

Confirming the alleged bomb threat to its Chennai-Mumbai flight, IndiGo in a statement said all passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, which is currently undergoing inspection. “Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” it added. 

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat. (Representational photo) This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat. (Representational photo)

An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in “full emergency” conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said. 

The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said. 

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat. 

Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft, the source said. 

Confirming the alleged bomb threat to its Chennai-Mumbai flight, IndiGo said in a statement, “Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines.” All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, which is currently undergoing inspection, it said. 

“Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” it added. 

Published on: Jun 01, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
