DGCA keeps SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance for 3 weeks; airline refutes

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance following the budget airline facing multiple financial headwinds in recent months. The airline has refuted the allegations, saying that it is operating its flights without any problems and the information is absolutely incorrect.

The airline has been put under surveillance for over three weeks and it includes more night surveillance and spot checks, PTI quoted an official as saying.

This also comes at a time when several lessors are seeking repossession of aircraft leased to SpiceJet and some of the cases have been settled by the airline.

The DGCA has said that it is taking the step as a "precautionary measure" and that it will be monitoring SpiceJet's flights closely. The airline has been asked to submit a report on the recent incidents.

SpiceJet, however, refuted such claims and a SpiceJet spokesperson clarified, "the information is absolutely incorrect and is strongly denied". No such communication has been received by the airline from the DGCA, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The budget airline has been facing multiple financial headwinds in recent months due to rising fuel costs, intense competition and delays in aircraft maintenance.

SpiceJet has further delayed the declaration of its financial results for fiscal year 2022-2023 citing that a key member of its audit committee is incapacitated.

The airline said in a regulatory filing that the audit committee of the board of directors is unable to finalize the financial results for FY23 as the key member is "incapacitated".

Also Read: Adani-Hindenburg case: SC allows SEBI to continue probe till Aug 14