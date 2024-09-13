DGCA orders special audit of flying training organisations

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a special audit of flying training organisations. This comes amid rising cases of accidents involving training aircraft.

The DGCA will conduct the audit of the flying training organisations (FTOs) in three phases starting from September through November, covering 33 FTOs.

“This audit aims to thoroughly assess the safety standards, operational procedures, and systemic deficiencies within flying training organisations to ensure the highest levels of safety and compliance,” DGCA said in a release.

The last such audit was conducted in 2022 and the regulator said that this audit comes amid a string of recent training aircraft incidents that have sparked concerns regarding the compliance of FTOs with respect to the established aviation regulations and safety protocols.

The release added that the audit would scrutinise each FTO’s adherence to DGCA’s regulatory standards, including aircraft maintenance, airworthiness, and training operations.

Last month, the DGCA had fined Air India a penalty of Rs 90 lakh for operating flights with non-qualified crew members. The aviation watchdog also penalised the Director Operations and Director Training of Air India Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively, amounting to a total of Rs 99 lakh fine.