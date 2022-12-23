DGCA to compensate passengers whose tickets are involuntarily downgraded by an airline

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that it will put in place norms to compensate a passenger whose air ticket for a particular class has been involuntarily downgraded by an airline. The move comes as complaints continue to rise about airlines involuntarily downgrading tickets issued to passengers.

The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily from his booked class of ticket, to receive the full value of ticket including taxes as refund from the airline and the airline will carry the passenger free of cost in the next available class, the regulator stated.

However, the proposal will go through stakeholder consultation. Following this, final regulation will be published and made applicable afterwards.

An official statement read, "In order to cater to such situations, DGCA is in the process of amending its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV. Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights."

