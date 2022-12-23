IndiGo launches 3-day winter sale; prices for domestic flights start at Rs 2,023

As the holiday season approaches, India's budget carrier IndiGo has announced a three-day winter sale for domestic and international flights on the 6E network, across all channels.

As per the company, the sale will run between December 23 to December 25, 2023, and will offer fares starting from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights. The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2023, to April 14, 2023.

According to Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo, the move aims to celebrate the recovery in the "aviation sector". “We are entering 2023 as more and more people are taking to the skies. This holiday season, we are also celebrating a strong recovery in the aviation sector and announcing our winter sale for, both, domestic as well as international routes. This offer reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network," he added.

With its fleet of 290 aircraft, the airline claims that it is operating over 1,600 flights daily and connecting 76 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

As per the airline, limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customers subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo. Moreover, the offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network. In addition, customers can also avail cashback from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC.

The airline further added that this offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. Furthermore, the offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings. This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, the airline highlighted.

According to a recent report, Indian airlines carried 1.14 crore passengers in October, 10 per cent higher than the number of people flown in September, PTI reported.

Data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that domestic air traffic jumped nearly 27 per cent to 114.07 lakh in October compared to the year-ago period when it was 89.85 lakh. In September, the air traffic number stood at 103.55 lakh.

