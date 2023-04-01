scorecardresearch
Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffers bird strike, emergency declared at Delhi airport

On Saturday afternoon, a major emergency was declared at the Delhi airport after a bird struck a FedEx flight.

A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, news agency ANI reported.

The decision was made so that the FedEx aircraft could land at the Delhi airport and technicians could inspect it for any technical flaws before granting approval, airport officials said in a statement. FedEx is a courier/cargo aircraft.

According to airport officials, the bird strike occurred at a height of 1,000 feet.

Recently, an IndiGo aircraft travelling from Surat to Delhi was redirected to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit during a climb at Surat.

DGCA had said that due to the bird hit, the engine fan blades were found to be broken during the ground inspection.

Meanwhile, on February 25, an IndiGo flight from Cochin to Delhi was diverted to Bhopal due to a medical issue on board.

An Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dammam was also diverted to Thiruvananthapuram when its tail brushed against the ground during takeoff. The flight landed safely after a major emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, according to officials.

Published on: Apr 01, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
