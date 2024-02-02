Emirates launches pre-approved visas for Indians visiting Dubai

Emirates, in partnership with VFS Global, has launched a pre-approved visa on arrival service for Indian nationals. This service is designed to streamline the entry process into Dubai for eligible Indian passport holders who have booked their travel on Emirates and possess a valid six-month visa for the US, EU, or UK Residency.

Starting from February 1, 2024, this initiative allows travelers to bypass the Visa-On-Arrival queue upon arriving in Dubai. The service is fulfilled by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) and issues a 14-day single entry visa, enhancing the convenience for passengers by allowing them to proceed through customs swiftly and begin their visit to the city without delay.

“We’ve partnered with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa on arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with us. The new process will help customers skip queues when arriving in Dubai,” Emirates wrote on X.

To avail of this service, customers must book their flights through emirates.com or their preferred travel agent. After booking, they can manage their existing booking on emirates.com and click on the 'apply for a UAE visa' link. This will redirect them to the online UAE Visa application site managed by VFS Global Services, where they can find all the necessary requirements, terms, and conditions to facilitate their visa application process.

This exclusive service is accessible only to Indian passport holders with a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency.

The issuance of visas is at the absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs. Dubai continues to be a top destination for Indian travelers, offering a wide range of attractions and accommodations suitable for various preferences and budgets. It also boasts a large Indian community that often hosts family and friends from India and across the globe.

Dubai Tourism statistics indicate that between January and October 2023, the city witnessed an impressive influx of 2 million overnight visitors from India.

Emirates, a key player with 167 weekly flights across nine destinations in India, serves as a vital conduit connecting travelers to Dubai and a global network spanning over 140 destinations. The airline's Indian network comprises Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

