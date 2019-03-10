Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes carrying 149 passengers, 8 crew members from Addis to Nairobi

A Boeing 737 carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members from Addis to Nairobi in Kenya has crashed. "It is confirmed it happened 8.44 (am)," said the spokesman who did not give his name told Reuters.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia expressed condolences to the families of victims. "The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it's deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning."

More details are awaited.

