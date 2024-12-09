Expansion mode: Air India orders 100 additional Airbus aircraft to fuel growth and global expansion

Air India has placed order for additional 100 Airbus aircraft, including 10 wide-body A350s and 90 narrow-body A320 family aircraft, of which it will take delivery of the A321neo.

This new order brings Air India’s total number of Airbus aircraft orders to 350, adding to the 470 aircraft it ordered from Airbus and Boeing last year, the airline said in a statement on December 9. The previous 2023 order included 40 A350s and 210 A320 family aircraft.

In addition to the aircraft purchase, Air India revealed a partnership with Airbus for component and maintenance support for its A350 fleet.

The newest order will continue to bolster Air India’s increasing fleet, after its announcement in February 2023 of a firm order for 470 aircraft, with an option of 370 more.

In June 2023, it confirmed an order that consisted of 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s, 10 Boeing 777-9s, 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos, and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. In December 2023, the airline revised the order by switching 70 A321neo aircraft to A320neo aircraft and changing its A350 order to 20 A350-900 and 20 A350-1000.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said that with growing air travel in India, coupled with expanding infrastructure and a young, aspirational population, Air India will require more than the 470 aircraft ordered last year. The additional 100 Airbus aircraft are key to the growth and vision of the Air India becoming a world-class airline with global connectivity.

With this latest order, Air India now has 344 new aircraft from Airbus on the way. The airline has already taken delivery of six A350s. In 2023, Air India placed orders for 220 aircraft with Boeing; 185 are yet to be delivered.

Air India has also selected Airbus’s Flight Hour Services-Component to support its expanding A350 fleet. This new materials and maintenance contract will optimise the reliability and performance of Air India's A350 aircraft, offering comprehensive engineering services and on-site stock at Delhi.

Air India continues its partnership with Airbus and its CEO Guillaume Faury is happy about it, as the additional order will support the success of the “Vihaan.AI” transformation plan launched under Tata's leadership by Air India.

(With inputs from PTI)