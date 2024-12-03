Air India launches Maharaja Club: Check details on membership, lounge access, usage 

After its merger with Vistara, Air India has launched a newer version of its frequent flyer programme -- Maharaja Club. The revised programme offers a range of advantages for participants, regardless of their frequency of travel. Air India introduced its frequent flyer program in 1994, originally known as Flying Returns, making it one of the longest-standing programs in India.

In November, Air India successfully finalised the integration and legal consolidation with Vistara. This milestone reflects the earlier integration of Air India Express and the former AirAsia India in October, forming the budget segment of the airline. This will enhance the Air India-Vistara combined entity, which will operate as a full-service airline within the Air India group.

Here are the top points of Maharaja Club

Requirements for Membership: To be eligible for membership, individuals must have a valid email address and mobile number. The programme is accessible to all who meet these basic criteria.

Enrollment and Bonus Points: New members are eligible to receive 1,000 bonus Maharaja Points after their first flight. By booking directly through the Air India website or mobile app, members can earn 2 points for every Rs 100 spent.

Benefits with Star Alliance Partners: Members have the opportunity to earn and redeem Maharaja Points when flying with any of the 24 Star Alliance airlines, such as Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, and United. Benefits, like excess baggage allowance, are applicable across these partner airlines, offering additional value to frequent flyers.

Earn with partner: Members of the Maharaja Club have the opportunity to earn points through Air India's various partners, including retailers, hotels, and other services. These points can later be redeemed for reward tickets or upgrades.

Cash + points: Additionally, members have the option to use a combination of cash and points to book flights, providing flexibility in topping up their points balance for bookings or upgrades.

Access to airport lounges: Gold and Platinum members are granted access to a wide network of over 1,000 lounges within the Star Alliance, including premium lounges at major international airports such as London Heathrow.