‘Go First is the worst,’ say angry passengers on Twitter after airline cancels flights

After Go First decided to cancel all its flights on May 3 and 4 due to cash crunch the passengers found themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere and vented out on the airline through Twitter. The airline's CEO, Kaushik Khona, shared that the airline has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi.

Passengers who were supposed to travel on Go First’s flights on coming Wednesday and Thursday and had booked their flights long back had the biggest shock from the cancellation announcement because they were left with no option but to cancel their plans of traveling since the airline is not ready to give any alternate option and only offering passengers with a refund.

Travellers turned to social media to share their frustration and anger regarding the whole fracas. In addition, they shared how the flight cancellation affected them and their displeasure about the entire flight cancellation thing.

One user wrote, “@JM_Scindia, I had booked a Gofirst flight from Pune to Delhi 3 weeks prior. Today I received a simple text msg that my flight for tomorrow is cancelled and no flight is available before the 5th. I am a mother of a 3 year old and stranded here. Seeking your help Mr Scindia.”

“Booked a flight which eventually got cancelled just a day before the departure date airline is saying they don't have any alternate flights to put me on so they'll refund my amount & i have to book another flight which will cost 2xthe amount i paid #holidayruined. @GoFirstairways,” wrote another one.

Booked a flight which eventually got canceled just a day before the departure date airline is saying they don't have any alternate flights to put me on so they'll refund my amount & i have to book another flight which will cost 2xthe amount i paid #holidayruined@GoFirstairways pic.twitter.com/PQhgPFYBBD — Aiman Nazir🦄 (@AimanNazir12) May 2, 2023

Here is what angry passengers have to say:

@GoFirstairways

My flight G8-397 on 3rd may got cancelled and No assistance was given by your staff saying we cannot do anything we cannot help for rescheduling before 6 th may. I have travelled with many airlines but gofirst is pathetic, this was 1st and last flight withgofirst pic.twitter.com/xab86Goyt6 — Aadil (@mailtoadilghosi) May 2, 2023

What a sick airline! #gofirstairways #GoFirst #unprofessionalairline

Today morning I received a call from the airline stating your flight has been rescheduled and since then I'm trying to connect gofirst airline customercare websites both .

What a pathetic airline. — megha chande (@meghachande) May 2, 2023

@GoFirstairways the worst airline of the world, cancelled tkt one day before journey. — Rajkumar (@Rajkuma67052008) May 2, 2023

@JM_Scindia @DGCAIndia

Go First is the worst airline, they did the check in G8 283 Pune to Nagpur and at last moment they canceled it. Now it's a common issue of this airline. Passengers has their medical issues, jobs, now left with no option ..Airline people are to rude, — Satish ubale (@ubale_satish) May 2, 2023

@GoFirstairways @DGCAIndia Everything was planned for next 4 days. Now who will take responsibility for those cancellations or extra perks I had spent on my booking. @GoFirstairways kindly do needful and reply soon. Sorry for the inconvenience. May 2, 2023

