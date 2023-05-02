‘Go First is the worst,’ say angry passengers on Twitter after airline cancels flights

After Go First decided to cancel all its flights on May 3 and 4 due to cash crunch the passengers found themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere and vented out on the airline through Twitter. The airline's CEO, Kaushik Khona, shared that the airline has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi.
Passengers who were supposed to travel on Go First’s flights on coming Wednesday and Thursday and had booked their flights long back had the biggest shock from the cancellation announcement because they were left with no option but to cancel their plans of traveling since the airline is not ready to give any alternate option and only offering passengers with a refund.
Travellers turned to social media to share their frustration and anger regarding the whole fracas. In addition, they shared how the flight cancellation affected them and their displeasure about the entire flight cancellation thing.
One user wrote, “@JM_Scindia, I had booked a Gofirst flight from Pune to Delhi 3 weeks prior. Today I received a simple text msg that my flight for tomorrow is cancelled and no flight is available before the 5th. I am a mother of a 3 year old and stranded here. Seeking your help Mr Scindia.”
“Booked a flight which eventually got cancelled just a day before the departure date airline is saying they don't have any alternate flights to put me on so they'll refund my amount & i have to book another flight which will cost 2xthe amount i paid #holidayruined. @GoFirstairways,” wrote another one.
Here is what angry passengers have to say:
Watch: Go First flights cancelled! Here's all you need to know after airline files for bankruptcy
Also WATCH: Aurora Borealis in Ladakh: Viral 360° video shows stunning vista. What are Northern Lights and Southern Lights?
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today