scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Go First rescue plan: Lenders may ask bidders for better offers to maximise recoveries

Feedback

Go First rescue plan: Lenders may ask bidders for better offers to maximise recoveries

The Ajay Singh-Nishant Pitti consortium has tabled a proposal that involves the acquisition of Go First for Rs 1,000 crore, backed by collateral and a corporate guarantee. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The two bids for the airline were opened on Friday and resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera will evaluate if they are compliant with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The two bids for the airline were opened on Friday and resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera will evaluate if they are compliant with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Go First Airlines: SpiceJet's CMD Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways consortium on Friday unveiled the Rs 1,600 crore rescue plan in a bid to take over the embattled Go First airlines. The consortium has tabled a proposal that involves the acquisition of Go First for Rs 1,000 crore, backed by collateral and a corporate guarantee. 

Besides, Singh and EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti have proposed to infuse an additional Rs 600 crore into Go First, specifically for restarting the airline's operations. 

Lenders now may ask bidders in the resolution process for the airline to improve their offers in order to maximise recoveries, The Economic Times reported on Saturday. The lenders may opt for liquidation if the bids aren’t good enough, sources quoted in the report said. 

The two bids for the airline were opened Friday and resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera will check if they are compliant with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda are the main lenders to the grounded carrier. Go First owes banks around Rs 6,521 crore, of which Rs 1,300 has been drawn under the government’s emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS). The total dues of the carrier after adding up the claims of vendors and lessors goes up to around Rs 11,463 crore. 

The RP has admitted claims of Rs 7,040 crore, of which Rs 4,257 crore is from financial creditors led by Central Bank of India.

Published on: Feb 24, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement