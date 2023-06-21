scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Go First seeks up to $122 mn in additional funds: Report

Feedback

Go First seeks up to $122 mn in additional funds: Report

Go First plans to resume operations in July and operate 78 daily flights with 22 aircraft, said the report

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds, says report Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds, says report

Crisis-hit Go First, which is under bankruptcy protection as it tries to resume operations, has sought additional funds at a lenders meeting on Wednesday, said a report.

The airline is asking for up to $122 million in additional funds with lenders expected to evaluate proposals in the next 48 hours, reported Reuters quoting sources.

Go First plans to resume operations in July and operate 78 daily flights with 22 aircraft, and will also require approval from aviation regulator DGCA.

The planned resumption of operations depends on a number of factors including regulatory approvals, added the report

The Go First bankruptcy filing lists Central Bank of India , Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank among its creditors, which are owed Rs 6,521 crore in total.

Go First on Wednesday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 25 due to operational reasons.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint. The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled.

With inputs from Reuters

Published on: Jun 21, 2023, 9:58 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement