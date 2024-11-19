How do you book a Vistara flight through Air India? Here's what you need to know

Air India and Vistara's much-anticipated merger is now official, with the integration rolling out as of on November 12 . This union between two of India’s premier airlines isn’t just about expanding reach but also streamlining services, fleet, and loyalty programs. So what changes?

Air India has fully integrated Vistara’s bookings into its platform, so travelers looking to book a Vistara flight are now directed to Air India’s website or app. To keep these flights recognizable, Air India has introduced a unique “AI 2XXX” flight code.



For example, Vistara’s Delhi-Mumbai flight previously labeled as UK 955 is now AI 2955. Similarly, the Delhi-Denpasar route, formerly UK 145, is now AI 2145, and the nonstop Delhi-London flight, previously UK 017, is rebranded as AI 2017.



These flights will continue to operate on the same Boeing 787-8 aircraft and schedule, offering the familiar Vistara experience with a few updated touches from Tata.

Okay, I am frequent flyer, what has happened to my Vistara miles and vouchers?

Currently, online redemption of travel vouchers is paused, meaning passengers must connect with customer care for urgent redemption needs. While Club Vistara worked on a distance-based model, Air India’s “Maharaja” program follows a spend-based tier, rewarding higher spend rather than miles travelled. Industry sources note that the Maharaja program’s restructuring aligns with Air India's global ambitions, expanding beyond destinations Vistara previously serviced.

However, fliers aren’t entirely pleased. The chatter on X reveals that redeeming points on Air India can be pricier than on Vistara. As one passenger noted, “The Vistara flight from DEL to London used to be 25K points; now on Air India, it’s 45K+ points.” Others have pointed out limited redemption options and reported issues with upgrade vouchers that are now only redeemable at the airport. Another passenger commented, “All those benefits from Vistara have gone for a toss. Point conversion ratio for complimentary flights is terrible.”



What about for miles pricing?

Miles pricing, a critical component of loyalty programs, has also shifted. Under Vistara, redeeming points was consistent regardless of booking time, but Air India takes a dynamic approach. According to Ajay Awtaney, Editor of LiveFromALounge.com, “Flights booked well in advance, say six months, could require fewer points, while bookings closer to the travel date will be more expensive for economy travel.”

What new destinations are on the map with Air India's expanded fleet?

The merger significantly bolsters the Air India Group’s fleet, bringing it to 298 aircraft serving 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across 312 routes. The new full-service entity Air India itself now operates 5,600 weekly flights connecting over 90 destinations worldwide, while its low-cost counterpart, Air India Express, handles 2,700 weekly flights to 45 domestic and international destinations.

What about long-haul routes?

Fliers looking for a premium long-haul experience will find it on Air India’s A350 routes. From September 1, the A350-900 is operating on the Delhi-London Heathrow route, with additional deployment on Delhi-New York JFK from November 1, and Delhi-Newark starting January 2, 2025. These aircraft feature upgraded seating and state-of-the-art cabins, enhancing the travel experience for passengers on these high-demand routes.

Is Air India’s premium economy similar to Vistara’s?

With Vistara now merged into Air India, the Premium Economy experience has become part of Air India’s redefined service offerings. Vistara's well-regarded Premium Economy, known for features like a 33-inch seat pitch, plush reclining seats, premium dining, and Tata-Starbucks beverages, has influenced Air India’s strategy to enhance comfort on both domestic and international routes.



Air India is rolling out Premium Economy across its fleet, including A320 Neo and Airbus A350s, combining Vistara's established service standards with its own evolving features, such as advanced entertainment systems and broader international coverage.



This merger aims to create a cohesive middle-tier service that builds on the strengths of both airlines.

With six A350-900s in its fleet and 14 more expected, this addition marks a new phase in Air India’s offerings, alongside a $400 million refurbishment of legacy aircraft to include modern interiors and updated seats.