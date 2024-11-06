Air India-Vistara merger: What will happen to your Club Vistara points after November 12, 2024?

Vistara will be integrated into Tata Group-owned Air India next week, with all reservations for Vistara-operated flights after November 12, 2024, being handled through the Air India website. This merger signifies a significant change for both airlines and their loyal customers, particularly those who valued Vistara's loyalty program, Club Vistara, and enjoyed benefits from their co-branded credit cards. On November 12, 2024, Vistara's fleet will officially merge with Air India.

Several individuals have purchased Visatara co-branded credit cards in order to leverage the numerous benefits and rewards available. Following the merger, Club Vistara will merge with Air India's Flying Returns program, and CV Points earned through credit cards will be automatically converted to Air India Flying Returns points at a 1:1 ratio, with an extended validity period. Furthermore, users will have access to over 20 airline partners through the Star Alliance for the redemption of reward points.

Club Vistara (CV)

The Club Vistara ID will remain active until November 11, 2024. Following this date, a new Flying Returns ID will be issued to the customers. If you currently hold a Flying Returns account and grant Air India permission to transfer your Club Vistara data, your membership details will be seamlessly migrated. For those without an existing Flying Returns account, a new one will be generated with identical information to your current Club Vistara account.

All Club Vistara (CV) points, including those due to expire in September and October 2024, will be transferred to your Flying Returns account by November 12, 2024. These points will be converted into "Compensatory CV Points" and will remain valid for at least one year from the migration date, regardless of their original expiration date.

Flying Returns Points: Furthermore, members will continue to earn Flying Returns Points post-merger, and their current tier status will be maintained for a year from the merger date.

Vistara co-branded credit cards

Effective November 12, 2024, Complimentary Ticket Vouchers, One Class Upgrade Vouchers, and all CV Points will be transferred to the respective Flying Returns accounts. Co-brand cardholders will receive additional complimentary ticket vouchers and Flying Returns Points, in addition to their existing card benefits. Additionally, Tier status privileges will continue to be available for a year following the merger.

Members with co-branded cards will retain access to the current card program structure and terms and conditions until March 31, 2026, despite the potential for a prolonged merging process. The annual card membership renewals, if relevant, must be completed by March 31, 2025. The specific deadline for individual issuing partners may vary, but it cannot extend beyond March 31, 2025.

“As the program benefits will continue only until 31 March 2026, the annual card membership renewals, as applicable, will not be done after 31 March 2025, so that the features and benefits are continued for the whole 12-month annual period. Please note that the last date for annual card membership renewal for the respective issuing partners may vary based on their internal policies but not later than 31 March 2025,” the Vistara website stated.