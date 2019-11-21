Prompt action of Mumbai airport staff saves life of 62-year-old heart patient

The quick thinking and prompt action of the staff at the Mumbai airport saved the life of a 62-year-old man. The man, Madhav Dongare, suffered a cardiac arrest at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Dongare was at the airport with his daughter to receive his wife who was returning from UK to India no November 20.

The staff jumped into action along with a doctor and paramedics and attended to the patient. He was found breathless and drowsy at the parking lot of the airport. The doctors quickly diagnosed him with acute congestive cardiac failure. They also diagnosed that Dongare had a history of diabetes, hypertension and ischemic heart disease. He was promptly taken to Nanavati hospital through airport ambulance and hospitalised.

The Mumbai airport is fully equipped with medical centres and is the only Indian airport with the largest number of automated external defibrillators (AED). It is also one of the few airports in the world with more than a hundred AED at its premises. The airport is also equipped with the highest number of ambulances on site in the country including four advanced life support ambulances and three basic ambulances.

Separately, Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Properties has said that it is seeking time extension to conclude its proposed acquisition of Bidvest's stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) by three months to February 2020. Senior counsel for Adani Properties Darius Khambata told the Bombay High Court that the company is ready to put the full amount in a no-lien bank account if the transaction time limit is deferred to February 7 from November 7,

