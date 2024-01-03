Hyderabad, Bengaluru among top 5 best performing global airports of 2023: Report

The Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports have been ranked second and third, respectively, among the top ten global airports, taking into account their operational performance and punctuality, according to a report released on Tuesday by aviation analytics provider Ciricum.

The On-Time Performance (OTP) report for 2023 includes a total of three Indian airports: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, with an OTP of 84.42 per cent, stood at the second spot in the global and large airport categories. Kempegowda International Airport is in the third position in both segments with an OTP of 84.08 per cent, according to the report. The top spot was taken by Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in both the lists with an OTP of 84.44 per cent.

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport is ranked ninth with an OTP of 83.91 per cent in the medium airports category. Osaka International Airport in Japan grabbed the top spot in this category with an OTP of 90.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, The report also includes Indian airline IndiGo, among the leading airlines in Asia Pacific at the number four spot. IndiGo also took eighth in the low-cost carriers category with an OTP of 82.12 per cent.

“An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure,” states the report.

South Africa's Safair tops the low-cost carriers segment with an OTP of 92.36 per cent.

Japan's All Nippon Airways topped the Asia Pacific category with an OTP of 82.75 per cent, followed by Japan Airlines with an OTP of 82.58 per cent and Thai AirAsia with an OTP of 82.52 per cent at the second and third places, respectively.

However, there was no Indian name in the most on-time global airline, and as per the report, the position of the most on-time global airline went to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Columbia.

An airport is considered a global airport if it has 25-40 million seats and actual gate departure coverage of 80 per cent or better. In addition, such airports must serve at least three regions, including its own.