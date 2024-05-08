'I will lose my job': Passengers in dismay after Air India Express cancels 86 flights as 300 cabin crew go on 'mass sick leave'

Many angry travellers protested at airports across India today as Air India Expresses cancelled over 86 flights as over 300 of its cabin crew staff called in sick together to protest against the mismanagement by authorities at the Tata Group-owned airline.

Passengers took it to X and other social media platforms to express their anger against the cancellations. Videos of many angry passengers at Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram airports are doing rounds on social media. Travellers can be seen arguing with the ground staff of Air India Express as their flights were cancelled at the last minute.

@AirIndiaX @TataCompanies around Four AirIndia Express Flights Delayed from Calicut … As per the officials there is a strike happening from the Crew members. Only Muscat flight is boarded and other flights are not yet updated the time.#mediaone #AirIndiaExpress#Elecciones24 pic.twitter.com/fsbuE9iTXk — hisham backer (@HishamBacker) May 7, 2024

Many even reported that they were informed about the flight cancellation while they were waiting at the boarding gate. Even though the airline carrier's authorities have offered a full refunds or even rescheduling facilities on the flights, some passengers have asked for the same-day refunds and rescheduling.

Dear @JM_Scindia sir disappointed with the service by air India express.

My flight is at 11:30pm from Bangalore to Delhi , while arriving airport on checking the attendant said delay by 2 hour. No message given of delay. #ministryofcivilaviation @PMOIndia @MoCA_India pic.twitter.com/tgfhGz8eRu — Suraj singh (@SurajSingh4767) May 7, 2024

Speaking to PTI a Kannur woman said, "What would be the point in me travelling on May 10? If I do not reach there before May 9, my boss will say not to come and I will lose my job."

Passengers even complained how many of them were left stranded until their rescheduled flights as the airline provided no accommodation. Many were forced to spend the night at the airport.

Discontent has been growing among a segment of the low-cost carrier's cabin crew for a while, particularly since the commencement of the merger process between AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, and itself.

Talking about the situation, an Air India spokesperson said, "A section of our cabin crew reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result."

Late last month, a union representing a segment of the Air India Express cabin crew claimed that the airline is mismanaged and that employees are not treated equally.