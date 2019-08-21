Income Tax Returns filing: DIAL to help 1200 taxi drivers file I-T Returns for free at Delhi airport

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced that as part of its social responsibility, they will help 1,200 taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR file their Income Tax Returns for free. DIAL along with Delhi Airport Parking Services has joined hands with tech-based social enterprise Cab Dost to help the taxi drivers.

DIAL and Cab Dost have been hosting a fair called Tax-E-Mela near Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport to provide free assistance to drivers of all airport-bound cabs including pre-paid, private and app-based cabs. Interested filers are required to provide their PAN card, Aadhaar card and bank statements at the time of filing ITRs.

The aim of the campaign is not only to help drivers file IT Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 but also to create awareness among the drivers about the need to file taxes. The mela that started on August 3 will conclude on August 26 and is being conducted at the Multi-Level Car Parl (MLCP) in Delhi Airport's Terminal 3.

DIAL has opened two counters on the ground and third floors of the MLCP and are helping taxi drivers from 6:30am to 10 pm every day. According to a statement by GMR, more than 850 drivers have filed their taxes in this manner in two weeks.

"Thousands of taxis from Delhi-NCR ply to Delhi airport every day. But often the taxi drivers fail to file their returns either due to paucity of time or lack of awareness. We felt it is our social responsibility to provide them necessary assistance so that they can file their IT returns. We are supporting this campaign at Delhi Airport as it is a point of contact for most of the taxi drivers in Delhi. This initiative will help them file their returns on time with proper guidance," said a DIAL spokesperson.

Yamuna Sastry, founder of Cab Dost said that this initiative is to bring financial inclusion for cab drivers, most of whom are unaware about the need to file their ITRs, which helps in building a record of income. "This initiative will include them in the tax base and also validate their financial credentials," said Sastry.

The GMR Group led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a consortium comprising GMR Group, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Fraport. The consortium has a mandate to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the Delhi Airport for 30 years with an option to extend it by another 30 years.

