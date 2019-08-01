After Zomato customer controversy, people want to boycott Uber Eats

The Zomato non-Hindu delivery executive controversy has taken the Indian internet by storm However, people are now uninstalling arch rival Uber Eats' app and calling for a boycott of the food delivery platform. Following the overwhelming support for Zomato for their reply to a tweet, Uber Eats jumped in to support the platform. Uber Eats India tweeted, "Zomato, we stand by you," while quoting the former's "Food doesn't have a religion. Food is religion" tweet.

Zomato replied to its arch rival with a hug emoji.

Following this, supporters of the customer who had initially posted the non-Hindu delivery executive tweet started calling for a boycott of Uber Eats.

Users of the app shared pictures and videos of uninstalling the app from their phones.

It all started when a Zomato user cancelled an order because his delivery executive was not a Hindu. He asked for a refund but was not offered the same. Zomato maintained its stand and said that food has no religion, food itself is a religion. Founder Deepinder Goyal also chimed in and supported the food-delivery platform.

Zomato's tweet garnered widespread appreciation. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also supported Zomato and said that he has not ordered from it before but will do so now.

