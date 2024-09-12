India, China discuss resuming scheduled passenger flights between the countries

India and China are working towards strengthening their civil aviation cooperation as well as resumption of scheduled passenger flights. This was confirmed by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

The minister met a Chinese delegation to exchange views on civil aviation. “As the Chairman for the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, I have been utilising the platform to engage in sideline meetings with foreign delegations. This morning, alongside Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials from my ministry, I had courtesy meeting with Chinese delegation led by Mr. Song Zhiyong to exchange views regarding further strengthening civil aviation cooperation between the two countries, especially promoting early resumption of scheduled passenger flights between us,” he said in a social media post.

If the plan follows through, then air travel could recover between the two countries after four years.

According to an earlier Reuters report, China wanted to restart direct passenger flights with India but New Delhi resisted due to the border stand-off that brought ties between the two countries to a new low.

Relations between India and China have been strained since the military clash in 2020 in the Himalayan frontier of Galwan, killing 20 Indian soldiers. India has since banned hundreds of popular Chinese apps, severed passenger air routes, and tightened security of investments from China.

(With Reuters inputs)