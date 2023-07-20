India's aviation industry strives for green transformation, targets capital outlay of Rs 98,000 cr

In response to the escalating demands of air travel in India, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators have set their sights on a substantial capital outlay of approximately Rs 98,000 crore, said a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday.

The funds are earmarked for various projects, including the construction of greenfield airports, new terminals, expansion and modernisation of existing terminals, and strengthening runways, among other initiatives. This move comes as the nation's aviation industry strives to keep pace with the surging air traffic demands.

An essential focus for the airports is transitioning to sustainable practices. Currently, 55 airports have already made the remarkable switch to 100 per cent green energy, with efforts underway to implement carbon mitigation measures and develop carbon management plans.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is actively collaborating with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adhering to the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to achieve sustainable aviation. Part of the strategy involves advising airport operators and developers to work towards carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions.

To reduce aviation emissions and their environmental impact, airlines are implementing measures like optimising speed and flap management, reducing aircraft weight, and adopting practices to prevent moisture and dirt accumulation on aircraft.

Additionally, airspace utilisation has been optimised through the Flexible Use of Airspace (FUA) initiative, a joint effort between AAI and the Indian Air Force, resulting in a notable reduction of CO2 emissions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) in 2016 to enhance regional air connectivity and make air travel more affordable.

As part of the scheme, 479 UDAN routes involving 74 Airports/Heliports/Water Aerodromes have already been operationalised across the country, with plans to reach a target of 1,000 UDAN routes and reviving/developing 100 unserved and underserved airports/heliports/water aerodromes by 2024.

Ensuring airport safety and security remains a paramount concern, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) publishing Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issuing AvSec orders and circulars to strengthen airport security in line with ICAO guidelines.

Advanced technologies, such as Computer Tomography Explosive Detection Systems (CT-EDS) machines and Dual Generator X-BIS machines, are being deployed to enhance security infrastructure.

Additionally, Biometric Centralised Access Control Systems have been launched in 48 airports, contributing to a safer and more efficient travel experience for passengers.

The government's commitment to green aviation practices and heightened safety measures reflects a proactive approach to meeting the country's evolving aviation needs while prioritising environmental sustainability and passenger security.

