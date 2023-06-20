IndiGo, Air India aircraft orders to help Indian civil aviation ecosystem find a firm footing: Scindia

Calling the mega-orders for more than 900 passenger jets placed by IndiGo and Air India a testament to India’s unprecedented growth potential, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said those orders would help fast track the growth of the country’s aviation ecosystem.

Speaking at a briefing on the record order for Airbus 320neo family aircraft by IndiGo, Scindia said: “The civil aviation sector in India has once again seen a new inflection point. This latest order by one of our foremost carriers for 500 aircraft with Airbus talks of the potential of civil aviation in the country.”

The minister affirmed the order once again attested to the unprecedented growth experienced by the sector since 2014 as well as the aspirations of 1.4 billion people who were desirous of travelling by air

“Coming very close on the heels of the Air India order, this largest recorded order by a carrier [IndiGo] with a global aircraft manufacturer sets another landmark. What is also important to understand are its direct and indirect economic multiplier effects,” said Scindia.

He pointed out how every $1 invested in the civil aviation sector yielded $1.3 in terms of new growth as well each direct job created resulted in another 6.1 indirect jobs being created.

“It is time now for the civil aviation ecosystem to have a very firm footprint in India. This is an industry that works on economies of scale and market size. Those arguments for economies of scale and market size have today presented themselves,” said Scindia.

Talking about the foreign direct investment in the sector, Scindia mentioned French aerospace giant Safran's commitment to invest $150 million to set up an engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility would help strengthen the segment.

“Along with that we now also have aircraft manufacturing taking firm roots. You are already aware that Boeing and Airbus between themselves export close to $1.6 billion worth of domestically manufactured products. That is growing tremendously,” he said.

Also mentioning the Rs 20,000 Tata-Airbus deal to manufacture C-295 aircraft in the country, Scindia said such developments would eventually result in more investments and technology transfers.

“Aerospace and the space sectors are the pioneers in terms of bringing forth new technologies. With continuing investments coming into India, we will see the ripple effects of such technology transfers coming into many other industries,” he declared.

On Monday, IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by market share and fleet, announced a mammoth deal for 500 aircraft of the Airbus 320neo family on the first day of the Paris air show. This deal came within five months of national flag carrier Air India announcing its mega order for 470 aircraft, IndiGo’s order not only eclipses that deal but also complements it as two of India’s leading carriers look to make a mark globally.

