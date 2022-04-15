IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta, former Air Chief BS Dhanoa as independent directors

Domestic carrier Indigo on Friday announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta and Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa (Retd.) as the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the airline.

It noted that their appointment is subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company.

Mehta will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director in the vacancy caused by the second term of Anupam Khanna having come to an end on March 26, 2022. Meanwhile, Dhanoa will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director in the vacancy which will arise after Meleveetil Damodaran stepping down on attaining the age of 75 years on May 3, 2022.

"All of us at IndiGo are absolutely thrilled to have two such distinguished personalities join our Board. Mr. Mehta brings years of experience running major corporations and a wealth of knowledge from working on some of the leading Boards in India. We will gain immensely from Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa's exemplary leadership and crisis management skills. We look forward to the guidance and counsel of these two very special people." noted Ronojoy Dutta, Whole Time Director & CEO of IndiGo.

Who is Vikram Singh Mehta?

Mehta is currently chairman and distinguished Fellow of CSEP (Centre for Social and Economic Progress). He was the executive chairman of Brookings Institution India Center and Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution from 2012 to 2020.

He is an Independent Director on the boards of a number of companies including Larsen and Toubro Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Limited, Apollo Tyres Limited, HT Media Limited and Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

Reacting to his proposed appointment, Vikram Singh Mehta said, "I am delighted and honored to be invited to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited. I have for long admired the success of its low-cost, courteous, efficient and on-time offering from the outside. I now look forward to seeing it cross new frontiers, from the inside."

Who is Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa (Retd.)?

Dhanoa has an illustrious career with the IAF and has served at various ranks. He served as the 25th Chief of the IAF from January 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019, and led the IAF when it executed air strikes over a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019. He is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp Limited from October 2020.

Commenting his proposed appointment, ACM B. S. Dhanoa (Retd.) said, "Delighted to be on the immensely talented Board of IndiGo, the market leader in civil aviation of our country with an inherent belief in performance and safety, values I cherished the most during my service in the IAF."

Also read: IndiGo sixth largest airline in the world by passenger volume in March: OAG

Also read: Passenger's mobile phone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight