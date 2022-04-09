IndiGo sixth largest airline in the world by passenger volume in March: OAG

Low-cost airline IndiGo has been ranked as the world's sixth largest carrier by passenger volume for March by leading global travel data provider OAG.



The airline carried more than 2.02 million passengers in the month, as per OAG Frequency & Capacity Statistics collected till March 28.



IndiGo was also named as the world's fastest growing airline, with a frequency increase of 41.3 per cent in March.

The report also ranked IndiGo among the top 10 airlines in the world by seat capacity for the month of March 2022.



The OAG data comprises airport and route capacity as well as a list of the 20 largest worldwide airlines by flights based on monthly data. IndiGo is the only Indian airline to feature on the list.



Ronojoy Dutta, wholetime director and chief executive, IndiGo, said, "It is exciting to see IndiGo among the top airlines in the world. It also is a moment of pride for India, and a strong indicator that the nation is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic."



"With the easing of restrictions around the world, we look forward to opening more routes and frequencies. This will allow an even greater number of passengers to experience an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine," he added.



In addition to the capacity increase in March 2022, IndiGo recently announced the re-introduction of scheduled operations of more than 150 international flights from various airports in India in April. The airline has also added several new routes to its domestic network.

