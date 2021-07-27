IndiGo Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue rises 292%

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of country's largest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 3,174.2 crore during April-June quarter from Rs 2,844.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the company's revenue from operations zoomed 292.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,006.90 crore during the quarter under review.

The surge in revenue comes on a very low base as flights were cancelled last year due to the nationwide lockdown in late March to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Domestic passenger flights were resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months.

The airline's total expenses rose 59.2 per cent YoY to Rs 6,344.40 crore during the quarter under review. IndiGo said said its occupancy rate or load factor during the quarter stood at 58.7 per cent as compared with 61.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

