IndiGo servers down, flights likely to be delayed

IndiGo, on Monday, stated that their systems are down across the entire network, which could lead to delay in operations. "Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap," stated the official Twitter handle of the airline.

They also urged passengers to reach out to their customer care on social media in case they need some assistance.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to all our passengers. While we are proactively informing them about the situation, for assistance, we request all passengers to contact us on our social media handles or reach out to our customer care," said the airline.

In Mumbai, at least nine flights have been delayed. The airline stated that passengers must keep in mind that there could be further delays during the day.

Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had set a deadline of January 31 for IndiGo to modify their Pratt & Whitney engines in all of its 97 Airbus A320neo aircraft at "all costs", failing which they will be grounded.

