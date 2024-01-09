IndiGo to charge ₹2,000 per seat in some categories. Details here

You will have to shell out more for more leg room on IndiGo. According to the fees and charges mentioned on the airline's website, selecting a window or aisle seat in the front row of an A321 aircraft having 232 seats will cost you Rs 2,000, while the amount is Rs 1,500 for middle seat.

The charges are the same for these seats in an A321 plane that has 222 seats and in an A320 aircraft having 186 seats. The same tariff is applicable for selecting these seats in an A320 aircraft with 180 seats, according to the airline's website.

"In case you don't wish to purchase a preferred seat you can always select any free seat available or would be assigned a seat free of charge at the time of check-in at the airport," IndiGo's website stated.

IndiGo brands some of its seats as “XL" which come with extra legroom. In the case of ATR planes, the charge for seat selection is up to Rs 500.

IndiGo had last week rolled back the fuel charge that it was collecting from passengers, a move that will reduce airfares by up to Rs 1,000 on certain long routes. In the wake of a spike in jet fuel prices, the airline started levying the fuel charge on each domestic and international ticket from October 6, 2023. The quantum of the fuel charge varied from Rs 300 to up to Rs 1,000, depending on the distance.