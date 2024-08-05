IndiGo's unveils exclusive business class on 12 key routes with special offers on 18th anniversary

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on August 5 announced the launch of tailor-made business product on the busiest and business routes of the country. The facility will be available from metro to metro and will be served on 12 routes.

The airline launched the new offering as part of its 18th anniversary, which falls on August 7. The bookings will have curated special meals by The Oberoi’s and has a starting fare of Rs 18,018.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, announced the new offering while introducing the airline’s business class offering ‘IndiGoStretch’. The business class seats will be first offered on the Delhi-Mumbai route, as it seeks to tap a growing number of premium flyers.

The airline will now compete in the segment with Tata Group-owned Air India, Air India Express and Vistara, which offer business class seats.

Addressing a press conference during the announcement, Rahul Bhatia, Founder of IndiGo, became emotional on the airline's journey. A teary-eyed Bhatia said, “Everyone thought launching an airline was a recipe for death. Indian customer deserves choice and Indigo will ensure it happens. Affordable fares, on timely performance and service e journeys have been our focus.”

Bhatia also addressed the speculations after recently selling a 2 percent stake in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, in a block trade.

“InterGlobe & I are here to stay,” he asserted, adding “The dream was to create an airline that our country would be proud of.” IndiGo wont rest until we make our humble contribution towards Indian aviation, he added.

Elbers, IndiGo CEO, said, “Today, we fly more than 2,000 flights, across 88 airports. We have had the pleasure of flying 600 million customers since 2006.”

The domestic carrier also announced a discount of up to 18 percent discount on flights with the offer valid for the next four days. “Dear IndiGo Customer, get up to 18% off on flights with the Happy IndiGo Day Sale. Offer valid till 8th August, 2024. Use code ‘HAPPY18’,” the airline said.

Q1FY25 results

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, parent of full-services carrier IndiGo recorded a 11.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in its first-quarter profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 2,728.8 crore as against Rs 3,090.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The private airline's revenue from operations, however, rose 17.3 percent to Rs 19,570.7 crore in the June 2024 quarter compared to Rs 16,683.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter, IndiGo said its passenger ticket revenues were at Rs 16,501.9 crore, an increase of 10 percent YoY and ancillary revenues stood at Rs 1,763.4 crore, an uptick of 13.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

A continued growth in total income of 18 percent compared to the same period last year to Rs 20,250 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,730 crore, resulting in a solid margin of around 14 percent, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.