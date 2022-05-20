Jet Airways to resume commercial flights as DGCA grants air operator certificate

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief on Friday said that Jet Airways has been granted air operator certificate (AOC). This allows the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

Earlier, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium had said that it had successfully operated all proving flights and is now looking forward to the grant of AOC.

"With the receipt of AOC, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium has fulfilled all the conditions precedent under their NCLT approved Resolution Plan. The revalidation of AOC enables Jet Airways to resume its scheduled commercial operations in India. This significant milestone also paves way for the comeback of the iconic airline in a new avatar with fresh funding, changed ownership, and new management," the consortium said in a statement.

The airline also mentioned that they intend to recommence commercial operations in the next quarter of this year (July-September 2022).

Aircraft and fleet plan, network, product and customer value proposition, loyalty program, and other details will be unveiled in a phased manner over the coming weeks, it added. Moreover, additional senior management appointments will be unveiled next week, and hiring for operational roles will also now commence in earnest, with former Jet Airways staff getting preference wherever possible.

Commenting on the success, Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, said, “Today marks a new dawn for not just Jet Airways, but also for the Indian aviation industry. We are now at the brink of creating history by bringing India’s most-loved airline back to the skies. We will not only live up to the great expectations from brand Jet Airways, but also exceed them in many ways for today’s discerning flyers. We are committed to making this an extraordinary success story in Indian aviation and in Indian business. We are grateful to the NCLT, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and to the DGCA for supporting us at every step of our efforts to revive the airline.”

The airline conducted set of two proving flights on May 15 and May 17.

Jet Airways had on May 5 conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step toward obtaining the AOC.

The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

The airline plans to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter this year.