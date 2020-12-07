Jet Airways to resume operations next summer, will fly domestic, international routes

Jet Airways is likely to make a comeback during next summer, new promoters of the defunct airline said on Monday. The Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock Capital combine, in its first statement since winning the resolution bid, said that Jet Airways will be restarted as a full service airline like before. The new promoters also clarified that Jet 2.0 will operate on all domestic slots allotted to the airline in the past, and resume international operations.

"As per the resolution plan, Jet Airways intends to operate all of its historic domestic slots in India and restart international operations. If everything goes as per plan and the consortium receives the NCLT and regulatory approvals on time, Jet Airways would be back in the skies by the summer of 2021," the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said.

The new promoters of Jet Airways said that Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will remain the hubs for Jet 2.0 with sub-hubs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. "This would boost the economy in these cities, help Jet Airways stand back on its feet fast, and support the overall vision of the Indian government to promote aviation business through tier 2/3 cities in India," the new Jet promoters added.

In its next innings, Jet Airways will also bolster its cargo vertical by forming a dedicated freighter service. With severely limited passenger footfall during the lockdown months and continued ban on international flights, airlines have turned towards cargo business to supplement their revenues. With several COVID-19 vaccines nearing rollout, authorities are once again relying on airlines to help with faster vaccine dissemination.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium said that it considered floating a new airline, but later decided to retain the Jet Airways given its brand equity and slots.

"Jet Airways has been a brand with a glorious history of over 25 years, and it is the vision of the consortium to put Jet Airways back in the skies at the earliest opportunity. We aim to re-energise the brand by infusing energy, warmth, and vibrancy into it while making it bigger and better," said Jalan-Kalrock consortium board member Manoj Narender Madnani.

"Over the years, the brand has created loyal customers and we wish to bring in freshness by adding value - an Indian brand with a global outlook, warm yet professional which symbolises the New India, Young India. With the revival of Jet Airways, it will restore the confidence among the Jet customers to fly again and experience its world class facilities," he further added.

