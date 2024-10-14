Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York had to be diverted to the Delhi airport on Monday following a bomb threat. Officials have said that all the passengers are safe. The airline has also issued a statement regarding the bomb threat and the subsequent diversion of the flight.

The flight took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 2 am, soon after which it received a bomb threat.

The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and all safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, said the authorities,

“Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal,” said an Air India spokesperson.

“Our colleagues on ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew,” the spokesperson added.