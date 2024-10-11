scorecardresearch
Business Today
Air India flight bound for Sharjah reports hydraulic failure, makes emergency landing in Tiruchirappalli

Air India flight bound for Sharjah reports hydraulic failure, makes emergency landing in Tiruchirappalli

The flight, AXB 613, was carrying 144 passengers and was mid-air when the issue was reported.

The flight, AXB 613, was carrying 144 passengers and was mid-air when the issue was reported.

An Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah made an emergency return to Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu following a hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff. The flight, AXB 613, was carrying 144 passengers and was mid-air when the issue was reported.

As per reports, the flight landed at the Tiruchirappalli airport at around 8.14 pm on Friday. All passengers aboard were reported safe.

A hydraulic failure occurs when there is a malfunction in the system that controls vital aircraft operations such as landing gear, brakes, and flaps, which are crucial for safe flying and landing.

In response to the situation, the airport authorities swiftly initiated emergency protocols, positioning ambulances and emergency services on standby to ensure the safety of all onboard. The flight crew is reportedly working closely with ground control to manage the situation. 

Published on: Oct 11, 2024, 8:13 PM IST
