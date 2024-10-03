'Not kind, not safe': Air India cabin crew push back against new room-sharing policy during layovers, cite rest concerns

Tata group-owned Air India’s recent decision to require cabin crew to share hotel rooms during layovers has sparked widespread dissatisfaction among its employees, who are concerned about the potential impact on their rest and performance.

As reported by ET, the airline's move comes as part of its broader effort to harmonise policies in light of its merger with Vistara, and the need to align operations across its various airlines.

On Tuesday, according to ET, the employees were greeted by a memo from the management stating that most cabin crew, including seniors, would now have to share rooms with one colleague during layovers. The change, part of a broader compensation package, applies to all except senior executives, who will continue to receive single rooms. The memo also detailed an increase in allowances and gratuity payments to offset the inconvenience.

But this move has not gone down well with the employees. As reported by The Hindu, cabin crew members have expressed their serious reservations to the senior management. Many employees have raised the issue of rest disturbances, particularly for crew on different flight schedules, and they argue that such a policy change could severely hinder their ability to perform efficiently.

"People have different flight schedules, sleeping patterns. This may hamper our performance," said one crew member, highlighting the challenges this policy poses, reported The Hindu. Another member added: "It is not kind, it is not safe," referring to the potential health risks and reduced rest time between flights.

Air India, in its defence, explained that the policy change was necessary to bring parity between Air India and Vistara, where a twin-sharing arrangement has long been in place.

Speaking to The Hindu, an Air India spokesperson pointed out that the need to harmonise operations between the former and Vistara was the need of the hour.

The airline further clarified that efforts would be made to pair crew members on the same flight to reduce any disturbance caused by differing schedules.

Despite these assurances, several employees have already written to Air India’s CEO Campbell Wilson and Chief Human Resource Officer Ravindra Kumar, urging the leadership to reconsider the policy. Their letters point out that sharing rooms after ultra-long haul flights—some lasting up to 18 hours—could negatively impact their ability to rest, citing differences in personal sleep cycles and the need for privacy.

The policy change follows a similar decision in 2023, when Air India Express crew were asked to share rooms, leading to a strike that resulted in over 100 flight cancellations. The concern over rest periods also ties into the regulations set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which mandate uninterrupted rest to prevent fatigue-related safety risks.