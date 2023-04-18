Nagpur-bound IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing; no injuries reported

An IndiGo flight (6E-203) that took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport suffered a tail strike during landing at the Nagpur Airport. The incident took place on April 14, 2023 when the plane was on course to Nagpur from Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the airlines said.

"On 14th April 2023, flight 6E 203, from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.

Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/bcRj049dgs — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

This comes a few days after an IndiGo airlines flight heading to Varanasi from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana due to a technical issue.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that IndiGo flight 6E-897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing after being diverted to Shamshabad airport, ANI reported.

Official cited a "technical problem" for the diversion of the flight which had over 137 passengers on board. All 137 passengers on board were safe.

Recently, a 40-year-old passenger was arrested for reportedly trying to open the emergency door flap on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru mid-air. In a formal statement, the airline claimed that the passenger was intoxicated.

IndiGo stated, "A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state."

"On noticing this violence, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," the airline added.

