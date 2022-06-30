Not received any complaint from DGCA, Jet Airways regarding aircraft livery: SpiceJet 

Budget carrier SpiceJet has clarified that it has not received any complaint from the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and/or Jet Airways as reported by certain media outlets. SpiceJet took a lease of certain Boeing 737 aircraft from its lessors which were previously on lease with Jet Airways, the airline explained in an exchange filing.

It further noted these were older aircraft and are being phased out whereas many have left the fleet while adding these aircraft are being replaced by fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Jet Airways has asked the aviation regulator DGCA to direct SpiceJet to remove its livery from the SpiceJet aircraft as it misleads the public about the operator’s identity and is also a safety hazard. It stated, “This is also a safety hazard as it can confuse ground staff and crew operating other aircraft about the identity of the aircraft in question, for example when following ATC (air traffic controller) directions.”

Livery refers to a specific paint scheme comprising the logo of the airline which is applied on aircraft. Airline liveries are fundamental statements of branding and corporate identity and all operators endeavour to make theirs as distinctive and readily recognizable as possible.

Jet Airways stated in a letter to the DGCA, “After the stoppage of our operations in 2019, several aircraft were returned to the lessors and then leased out to some Indian operators such as SpiceJet.” It further claimed that many of these airplanes continue to fly in Jet Airways’ colors on the fuselage and tail with Jet Airways’ blanked off and overwritten by decals.

It mentioned, “Also, the Jet Airways logo on the tail has been painted over, but is still discernible if one looks carefully.”