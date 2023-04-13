Passengers create ruckus at Goa airport after Mumbai-bound Go First flight gets cancelled

Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Go First flight created a ruckus at Goa airport on Wednesday morning after the airline cancelled the flight. The flight to Mumbai was scheduled to depart at 2:10 am from Goa airport but the passengers were allegedly informed at 2 am about the flight being cancelled.

Several videos showing a group of passengers having a heated argument with the staff of the airline at the airport have surfaced. More than 80 passengers were reportedly stuck at the airport due to the cancellation.

@GoFirstairways ,@PMOIndia @AmitShah @russy007

Shame on go air lines.

GOA:- Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Go First flight created a ruckus at Goa airport on Wednesday morning after the airline cancelled the flight.The flight to Mumbai was scheduled to depart at 2:10amfrom Goa pic.twitter.com/AQ9EcSJnMD — Tour India Travels (@tourindiamumbai) April 12, 2023

According to reports, another flight was arranged by the airline at 6:30 am, following the ruckus between passengers and the staff.

The incident comes just a few days after an IAS officer took to Twitter to share the ordeal faced by passengers on a Delhi-bound Go First flight.

"Unexpected and pathetic handling of flight operations by @GoFirstairways. The Flight G8 345 from Mumbai to Delhi was scheduled to depart at 22:30 hrs. Its more than 1 hour delay & passengers are stuck up inside plane; With airline staff saying that the Captain is not available," IAS Sonal Goel wrote.

Here's what happened:

Unexpected and pathetic handling of flight operations by @GoFirstairways



The Flight G8 345 from Mumbai to Delhi was scheduled to depart at 22:30 hrs .

Its more than 1 hour delay & passengers are stuck up inside plane;

With airline staff saying that the Captain is not available. pic.twitter.com/SwEkaoZqMe — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) April 7, 2023

Prior to this, the airline was fined Rs 10 lakh by aviation regulator DGCA for leaving behind 55 Delhi-bound passengers at Bengaluru airport.

"An incident occurred on January 9, 2023 wherein Go First flight G8-116 on Bangalore-Delhi sector, leaving behind 55 pax in pax coach at Bangalore airport. DGCA issued Show Cause notice to Accountable Manager of Go First as to why enforcement action shouldn't be taken against them," Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

DGCA said that Go First's reply revealed "that there was improper communication". Therefore, a penalty of Rs 10 lakh was imposed by the watchdog.

"Go First submitted a reply to the Show Cause notice on 25th Jan and the same was examined. Reply reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff and crew regarding boarding of passengers in the aircraft. The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling & therefore, enforcement action in the form of penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed," said DGCA.

(With inputs from Dev Kotak)

Also Read: Passenger vehicle sales grew 26.7% in FY23 with ease in availability of chips: SIAM

Also Watch: Heatwave in India: Delhi, West Bengal govt go on alert mode! Check latest advisories for school students