Singapore’s budget carrier Scoot says travel agent didn’t inform Amritsar flyers about new flight timings

Scoot airlines at Amritsar: A day after aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation sought a report from Scoot Airlines on why several passengers were left behind in Amritsar and were not told about the early departure, Scoot Airlines in its reply said that the flight was rescheduled due to rough foggy conditions at the airport.

It was reported that as many as 32 passengers who were travelling from Amritsar to Singapore were left behind at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar. On Saturday, Scoot said that not 32 passengers but 17 passengers were affected on January 18 “as their travel agent didn’t inform them about the change in time”.

“Incidentally, the timing of the flight was changed on account of the prevailing foggy condition at the Amritsar Airport,” it said in a statement.

Scoot is a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. It added in the statement that the passengers were offered options to rebook free on another flight within 14 days, 120 per cent refund in form of vouchers, and 100 per cent refund by the Airline by mode of payment, while “all 17 affected passengers have been looked after”.

A Scoot airline spokesperson said on Wednesday that the flight was rescheduled to depart Amristar at 3.45 pm instead of the original time of 7.55 pm​ due to foggy weather conditions. It added that the passengers were notified based on the contact details provided.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance," said the low-cost airliner, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines which operates with full international services.

A senior official at the Amritsar airport said on Wednesday that there were around 300 passengers for the flight.

“All booking agents were informed well in time and they informed their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," V K Seth, director of the airport.

He added that 263 passengers who boarded the flight reported at the airport well in time.