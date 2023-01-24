SpiceJet announces Republic Day sale with fares starting at Rs 1,126; check details

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced a special sale offer for its passengers to mark India's 74th Republic Day. During the sale period, passengers will be offered up to 26 per cent off on base fare on select domestic flights.

The sale includes one-way fares starting for as low as Rs 1,126 (all inclusive) on domestic destinations such as Delhi-Jaipur and Jammu-Srinagar.

The sale offer is valid for bookings made between 24 and 29 January. The travel period for bookings under the offer is between 24th January and 30th September, 2023, SpiceJet said in an official statement.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said that the airline is delighted to announce a special sale offer for its passengers this Republic Day.

"Our Republic Day Sale offers our passengers multiple reasons to celebrate the upcoming long weekend at their favourite holiday destination at unbelievable prices and discounts on add-on services. Our ticket sale is valid for travel till September 30 and offers a great opportunity to plan well in advance for your holidays and short breaks at the lowest possible fares," Shilpa added.

As per SpiceJet, passengers can avail additional benefits while booking their tickets through the official website and mobile app. A flat 26 per cent off on convenience fee and flat 26 per cent off on selective add-ons including SpiceMax, meals and seats will also be available on the airline’s booking platforms.

"Passengers celebrating their birthday or anniversary on 26th January also stand a chance to win a free flight voucher worth Rs 1,000," the airline stated.



