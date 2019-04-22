scorecardresearch
SpiceJet signs initial pact for operating code share flights with Emirates

The reciprocal partnership will allow opening of new routes and destinations for passengers of the two airlines, said SpiceJet

Budget carrier Spicejet on Monday announced signing of an initial pact for code share partnership with Gulf carrier Emirates.

The reciprocal partnership will allow opening of new routes and destinations for passengers of the two airlines, SpiceJet said in a statement.

"I am delighted to announce that as part of SpiceJet's international expansion strategy, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a code share agreement," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in the statement.

SpiceJet passengers from 51 domestic destinations will be able to access Emirates' network across the US, Europe, Africa and Middle East, it added.

Code-sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

