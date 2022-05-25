SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; morning flights impacted 

Systems of the budget carrier SpiceJet faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night due to which morning flight departures were impacted. It further said that the situation has been rectified and flights are operating normally now.

The airline confirmed the development in a tweet. SpiceJet tweeted, “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now.”

#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

The airline has a fleet of 91 aircraft, of which 13 are max planes and 46 are older versions of Boeing 737 aircraft. Meanwhile, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said in an email to his employees on the 17th anniversary of the airline that they hope to start broadband internet service onboard the aircraft.

Singh said in the email accessed by news agency PTI, “We will continue to add new products and new routes to our network this year. SpiceClub, our wonderful loyalty programme launched our co-branded credit card recently and we hope to start a broadband internet service onboard our aircraft soon.”

He added that SpiceJet’s route network will also be expanded to include unique destinations in India and around the world.

(With agency inputs)