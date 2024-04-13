SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai flight delayed for over 8 hours, sparking passenger frustration

100 Passengers aboard SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai flight SG 51 found themselves in a prolonged ordeal as the journey got delayed by over eight hours due to a technical glitch.

Originally scheduled for an 8:50 pm departure from Pune with a 10:55 pm arrival in Dubai on Wednesday, the flight finally took off around 5:00 am on Thursday.

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the delay stemmed from a technical issue necessitating parts replacement, which led to the dispatch of components from two different stations to Pune. While awaiting the resolution, passengers were provided refreshments, as confirmed by an official spokesperson for SpiceJet, the TOI reported.

Passengers expressed dismay over the delay; many even said it had significantly disrupted their travel plans.

Sudhir Mehta, a prominent local businessman, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the issue of delayed flights and the subsequent impact on passenger morale.

Mehta, in a post on social media platform X, said, “SpiceJet's Pune to Dubai flight departed today after a 9-hour delay. It's infuriating that this isn't an isolated incident, and @flyspicejet seems to evade accountability for these persistently absurd delays. This is yet another slap in the face for #Pune and Punekars—a critical route is serviced by just one flight, plagued by atrocious service and punctuality records.”

The recurrent delays on this route drew criticism, with travellers voicing concerns over the airline's accountability and the financial toll on them.

Amid the frustration, some flyers, primarily on business trips, opted to reroute their journey via Mumbai or cancel altogether.



