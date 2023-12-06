scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Tata-owned Air India rejigs 250-aircraft order with Airbus

Feedback

Tata-owned Air India rejigs 250-aircraft order with Airbus

An Air India spokesperson said, "We regularly review our orderbook based on business requirements and opportunities, and exercise contractual flexibilities as appropriate,” while Airbus said that it is up to their customers to disclose their strategy.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Air India changes its 250-plane order with Airbus Air India changes its 250-plane order with Airbus
SUMMARY
  • Tata Group-owned Air India rejigs the 250-aircraft order it placed with Airbus
  • From 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo aircraft, it has been changed to 140 A321neo and 70 A320neo
  • It also changed 6 A350-900 and 34 A350-1000 aircraft order to 20 A350-900s and A350-1000s each

Tata group-owned Air India has rejigged the 250-aircraft order it placed with Airbus last year. An Air India spokesperson said that they exercise contractual flexibilities if required. 

Air India had placed an order for 250 aircraft with Airbus, comprising 210 narrowbody A320 family including 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo aircraft. It has now changed the order to 140 A321neo and 70 A320neo aircraft. The remaining 40 widebody A1350s included six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000s. According to a report in news agency PTI, the carrier has tweaked the widebody order to 20 A350-900s and 20 A350-1000s. 

An Air India spokesperson said, "We regularly review our orderbook based on business requirements and opportunities, and exercise contractual flexibilities as appropriate,” while Airbus said that it is up to their customers to disclose their strategy. 

Tata Group that took control of Air India in January 2022 had placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at $70 billion earlier this year. Its Boeing aircraft order for 220 aircraft comprised 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody planes, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X.

The Tata Group in October welcomed a new Airbus A320neo to its fleet. It had, before that in August, revealed its new logo where it retained the original red and white colours and added a dash of purple and gold. The new logo was named ‘The Vista’.

Air India worked on the new logo for as long as 15 months, and spent $400 million refurbishing its entire fleet to incorporate the new logo. The new logo is inspired by the iconic window shape that was used by Air India earlier. The airline has dubbed it the ‘Window of Opportunities’. 

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Can't wait to welcome you': Air India's new Airbus A320neo arrives in India, shares pics

Also read: Air India shares first look of its new fleet after logo, design change

Published on: Dec 06, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement