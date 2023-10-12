'Can't wait to welcome you': Air India's new Airbus A320neo arrives in India, shares pics

Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday said that the new Airbus A320neo has reached New Delhi and will be soon added to its fleet. In August, Air India unveiled its new logo, where it retained the original red and white colours and added a dash of purple and gold. The new logo was named ‘The Vista’.

Taking to social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter), Air India shared a sneak peek of VT-RTF, the latest Airbus A320neo, which arrived in Delhi earlier today.

Sharing the pictures on X, Air India posted: "Here's a sneak peek of VT-RTF, our latest Airbus A320neo, which arrived in Delhi earlier today. We can't wait to welcome you on board and experience the ambience!"

Here's a sneak peek of VT-RTF, our latest Airbus A320neo, which arrived in Delhi earlier today. We can't wait to welcome you on board and experience the ambience!#FlyAI #AirIndia #NewFleet #A320Neo pic.twitter.com/5pyhPXHrJs — Air India (@airindia) October 12, 2023

Earlier, the carrier had shared pictures of its A350 plane are from Air India’s workshop in Toulouse, France. “Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter,” said Air India on social media platform X.

The Airbus A350 aircraft is known for its state-of-the-art design and advanced features, making it an ideal addition to Air India's fleet.

Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter... @Airbus #FlyAI #AirIndia #NewFleet #Airbus350 pic.twitter.com/nGe3hIExsx — Air India (@airindia) October 6, 2023

The Tata-owned airline worked on the new logo for as many as 15 months. A whopping $400 million is being spent to refurbish its entire fleet to incorporate the new look, the airline said.

The new logo is inspired by the classic and iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, which the airline believes is symbolic of the 'Window of Opportunities'.

"It is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future," the company had said in a press release.

“The new logo that you see here today… the vista signified by that historically used window (the peak of the golden window signifies limitless possibilities, progress, confidence and all of it,” said Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

“We are focusing on upgrading all human resource aspect... While we have ordered a large number of aircraft… We have to refurbish and get our current fleet in acceptable level... It is going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear...We know where we want to be... The new logo represents our bold vision,” he added.

In June this year, Air India placed a massive order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion at list prices. Air India's firm orders include 70 widebody planes, comprising 34 A350-1000s and six A350-900s from Airbus, and 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777Xs from Boeing. It also includes 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

The airline has also signed options to buy an additional 70 planes from Boeing including 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, the US planemaker said.

#FlyAI: IT IS FIRM AND FINAL!



Happy to share that we have signed purchase agreements with @Airbus and @BoeingAirplanes at Paris Air Show today to add 470 new aircraft to enhance our fleet strength! Air India is committed to playing its part in building New India.… pic.twitter.com/1CjuW5sTL0 — Air India (@airindia) June 20, 2023

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO and MD, said its ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see the airline operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across its route network within five years.

Air India launches limited-period sale

Air India on Thursday introduced a limited-period sale, offering attractive Economy Class fares on select routes from India to five cities in Europe, including the UK.

The sale offers all-inclusive fares starting Rs 40,000 (round trip) and Rs 25,000 (one-way) on non-stop flights to Copenhagen (Denmark), London Heathrow (UK), Milan (Italy), Paris (France), and Vienna (Austria). Air India operates 48 non-stop flights every week from Delhi and Mumbai to these five cities in Europe.

Bookings under the sale are open from October 14, 2023, to December 15, 2023. The sale is open on all channels, including Air India's website (www.airindia.com).

