Air India shares first look of its new fleet after logo, design change

Tata Sons-controlled Air India on Saturday shared the first look of its plane after changing the logo and livery. Taking to X, India's largest airline Air India posted pictures of its A350 plane parked in a paint shop in Toulouse, France. The plane will arrive in India this winter.

In August, Air India unveiled its new logo, where it retained the original red and white colours and added a dash of purple. The new logo was named ‘The Vista’. A whopping $400 million is being spent to refurbish its entire fleet to incorporate the new look, the airline said.

Sharing the pictures on X, Air India said: "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter... @Airbus."

During the launch of the logo and livery, Tata Sons Chairman Chandrashekaran said that the logo signifies limitless possibilities and confidence. The new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

“The new logo that you see here today… the vista signified by that historically used window (the peak of the golden window signifies limitless possibilities, progress, confidence and all of it,” said Chandrasekaran.

“We are focusing on upgrading all human resource aspect... While we have ordered a large number of aircraft… We have to refurbish and get our current fleet in acceptable level... It is going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear...We know where we want to be... The new logo represents our bold vision,” he added.

"Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson had earlier said.

By 2025, all Air India aircraft will have the new logo, he had said.

Campbell added the iconic 'Maharaja', which served as Air India's mascot for decades, will "live on" and continue to "be part of the airline's journey into the future".

In a press release, the airline said: “The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’… Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.”

“Air India is making significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthening its position as the preferred airline for travellers flying to, from, and within India,” the airline's release said.

