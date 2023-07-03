Two passengers engage in heated argument on Vistara flight; video goes viral

A video of two passengers on a Vistara flight, engaging in a heated argument, has gone viral on social media. The airline has now issued a clarification and stated that the video is at least a week old and that the incident was resolved amicably as none of the parties involved wanted to pursue it further.

In the video that has gone viral, a passenger can be seen screaming at another passenger, in the opposite row, and saying, “How dare you threaten my daughter?” Two Vistara air hostesses can be seen in the video trying to calm both the parties.

Kalesh Inside the vistara flight b/w Two man over a guy touched another man Daughter pic.twitter.com/BTlS1EHhma — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 2, 2023

A Vistara spokesperson said, “This matter pertains to an argument between two passengers on Vistara flight UK852 going from Mumbai to Dehradun on 25 June 2023. A passenger got disturbed by a young passenger sitting in the row behind him. The said passenger questioned the behaviour, on which the parents of the young passenger objected. This led to a verbal altercation that was settled amicably upon intervention of the Vistara’s cabin crew onboard. The remainder of the journey after that was completed peacefully.”

As per sources, a young child was seated in a middle seat. Her parents were seated in the opposite row. She kicked the seat in front of her advertently, leading to the passenger in the said seat to turn around and yelling at her, without realising that she is a small child.

The passenger rebuked the young child and said, “What are you doing?” after she had kicked the seat repeatedly. After being scolded, the child shrieked, leading to the parents getting worried.

Matter was handled amicably and neither wanted to pursue it any further, the sources said.

