Vistara only Indian airline among the top 20 globally; IndiGo bags 43rd spot

Vistara and IndiGo are the only two Indian airlines featured in a list of top 100 airlines globally. While Vistara has climbed four spots up from 2022’s 20th spot to 16th this year, IndiGo climbed two spots to 43rd rank from the previous year’s 45th spot. The top 100 airlines were awarded by Skytrax.

Vistara, according to Skytrax’s World Airline Awards, also featured among the ‘World's Best Airline Cabin Crew 2023’ list on the 19th spot out of 20 names. Vistara also bagged the 8th spot on the list of top 10 airlines in Asia.

The airline has featured on Skytrax’s list of top 20 airlines for the second time in a row. It won the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' award for the third consecutive year, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth time in a row, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third consecutive year and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time. It also bagged the 20th spot in the ‘World’s Best Inflight Entertainment 2023’ category.

Travellers from across the globe – 100 nationalities – voted in the World Airline Awards, amounting to votes from 20.23 million travellers in the period between September 2022 and May 2023.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said, “These awards are a strong endorsement of our customers’ trust in our thoughtful service, consistent operational excellence and constant innovations, all aimed at elevating their travel experience. These awards are also a recognition of the hard work put in by our employees, especially the frontline teams, who have given their all to Vistara throughout our eight years of existence.”

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said, “The double success of scooping the award for the Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia for the fifth time is an unprecedented achievement in this region.”

Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). The airline currently has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, one Boeing 737-800NG and four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has been named the third best low-cost airline by Skytrax. Air India was on the 9th spot on the list of the 10 most improved airlines.

