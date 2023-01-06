'Use restraining devices when necessary': DGCA issues advisory to airlines on unruly passengers

Days after two incidents of Air India passengers, reportedly in an inebriated state, urinating on co-flyers surfaced, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued an advisory to the head of operations of all scheduled airlines with respect to handling unruly passengers onboard. The cabin crew have been asked to use “restraining devices when all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted".

In a statement released, DGCA said, “Applying restraining devices should be used when all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted”.

“In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of unruly behavior and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board the aircraft during flight, wherein it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions,” the aviation regulator added.

Non-action, inappropriate action, or omission by the airlines towards such incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society, it said.

The incidents took place on Air India's New York-New Delhi and Paris-New Delhi flights.

The advisory also included responsibilities of pilots.

"Sub Rule (2) of the Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 states that pilot in command is responsible for the safety of the passengers and cargo carried and for the maintenance of flight discipline and safety of the members of the crew in addition to being responsible for the operation and safety of the aircraft during flight.

"Para 4.11 of the CAR Section 3, Series M, Part VI makes Pilot in command responsible for assessing the situation quickly if the cabin crew can control the situation and accordingly relay this information to the airline's central control on the ground for further action. In addition, para 4.13 of the said CAR mandates that upon landing of the aircraft, airline representative shall lodge FIR with the concerned security agency at aerodrome, to whom, the unruly passenger shall be handed over," the advisory stated.