Air India 'pee-gate': Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on co-passenger, gets fired from job

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on his co-passenger on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, has been fired by his employer Wells Fargo on Friday.

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the American bank said in a statement.

A day after Delhi Police asked the authority concerned to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC), the Delhi Police has on Friday reached out to the US-based Wells Fargo company's legal department to cooperate with investigations.

On November 26, S Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. The victim, in her complaint filed on Wednesday, has said that she wanted the man arrested but the "crew brought the offender" before her against her wishes and he profusely apologised so that no complaint is filed against him.



