Axis Bank reappoints Rajiv Anand as deputy MD for 3 years from Aug 4

Private lender Axis Bank on Monday stated that its board has approved the reappointment of Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director for 3 years from August 4, 2022.

"His re-appointment as Deputy Managing Director for the aforesaid period is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Members of the Bank...," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Rajiv Anand, aged 56 years, joined Axis Bank on May 1, 2013 from its asset management arm, Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd., where he was the Managing Director & CEO.

He was appointed as the President (Retail Banking) and was, thereafter, elevated as the Group Executive (Retail Banking) in 2014. He was appointed as a Director on the Board of the bank effective May 12, 2016 and thereafter as the Executive Director (Retail Banking) of the bank, effective August 4, 2016. Subsequently, he took over as the Executive Director (Wholesale Banking) of the Bank, with effect from December 21, 2018. He has now been re-designated as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank with effect from December 27, 2021.

Anand is a commerce graduate and a Chartered Accountant by qualification.

"Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Anand has focused on various facets of the financial services industry having held key management positions at leading global financial institutions. He is widely recognized for his experience in capital markets and successfully building new businesses to scale," the bank said in a statement.

He is the co-chair of the Banking Task Force at CII- western region, a member of National Committee on Banking at CII and holds several key positions in other committees and industry bodies.

Shares of Axis Bank ended 1.68 per cent up at Rs 742.80 apiece.